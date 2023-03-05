PM Sunak to stop illegal migrants arriving to the UK from staying

By Imran Khan • 05 March 2023 • 14:10

Prime minister Rishi Sunak says migrants arriving in the UK illegally will not be able to stay in the country

UK Prime minister Sunak has said that anyone who arrives in the country illegally will not be permitted to stay, said UK prime.

Sunak made this statement during an interview, as per Reuters, ahead of new legislation which is proposed to be introduced.

“Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay,” Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

As per the present law, asylum seekers who reach the UK often stay in the country to have their case discussed.

The new law is being passed after more than 45,000 people reportedly crossed the English Channel to reach the UK.

As per Sunak, the new law will also make the new asylum claims, from migrants arriving by boats ‘inadmissible’.

The migrants will also be removed and face a permanent ban from returning to the UK.

“Our laws will be simple in their intention and practice – the only route to the UK will be a safe and legal route,” said interior minister Suella Braverman.

In 2022, former prime minister Boris Johnson had agreed to a deal that was intended to send thousands of migrants to Rwanda.

The policy was blocked at the last minute by the European Court of Human Rights.

