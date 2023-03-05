Polkadot (DOT), TRON (TRX) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) – Don’t Miss Out On These Bull-Market Essentials

By EWN • 05 March 2023 • 13:00

The cryptocurrency market is seeing a shift in investor sentiment. Recently attention has been on projects likely to address real-world problems with proven utility and use cases. Polkadot (DOT), TRON (TRX) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which has seen a 1988% increase in price over the presale so far, are some of the projects that tick all the boxes as they are poised to play a pivotal role in the digital world.

Polkadot (DOT) Enhancing Blockchain Interconnection

Polkadot (DOT) is another project poised to generate significant gains amid the bull run in the crypto sector. In addition, the Polkadot (DOT) project continues to elicit strong interest as an open-source project that enhances blockchain interoperability.

Blockchain adoption has faced significant hurdles mostly due to its inability to share data and value across various networks. However, Polkadot (DOT) is changing all this by enhancing the interconnection of different blockchains with its native DOT token.

As the need to interconnect various blockchains grows, Polkadot (DOT) should be at the center of every operation. Such a development is expected to fuel demand for the DOT token that powers the entire Polkadot (DOT) system.

In addition to enhancing interoperability, Polkadot (DOT) is also improving the number of transactions its blockchain can handle in one second to between 100,000 and 1,000, 000. Polkadot (DOT) is also planning upgrades to deal with enhancing security.

TRON (TRX) Enhancing Content Sharing

TRON (TRX) is another project that draws its utility on revolutionising how content is shared and owned over the internet. While intermediaries have always had a hand in content sharing, the TRON (TRX) project offers a decentralized system to hasten operation. In addition, TRON (TRX), the decentralised network will do away with intermediaries allowing content creators to connect directly with their consumer base.

TRX is the TRON (TRX) network’s native token to settle all transaction tokens whenever the decentralized TRON (TRX) network stores the content. The TRON (TRX) token has seen a lot of success as more content creators look to enhance their income by connecting directly with the end users instead of using intermediaries through TRON (TRX).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Enhancing Crowdfunding

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) stands out in its bid to open up the crowdfunding and venture capital industry dominated by wealthy investors. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has moved to make it easy for regular investors to invest in early-stage businesses by lowering the barriers to entry into funding rounds. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) launchpad is a decentralised platform company can use to create and distribute equity-based fractionalised non-fungible tokens.

The fractionalized equity-based NFTs will go for as little as $1. Consequently, investors will only have to spend as little as $1 to invest and gain exposure in early-stage startups. In addition, a “Fill or Kill” mechanism in place will enhance the integrity of the network, ensuring that investors get their money back whenever companies fail to hit their targets in funding rounds.

On the other hand, ORBN is the utility token of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) through which people can purchase equity-based NFT tokens. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will also double up as a governance token, offering holders the right to vote on key decisions. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has also enabled staking, allowing holders to generate some passive income by locking their ORBN tokens to provide liquidity and secure the network.

Users can also use ORBN tokens to buy, exchange and hold cryptocurrencies in one place. The wallet is to offer frictionless crypto and fiat onboarding. There is also a Swap platform that people can use to swap cryptocurrencies effortlessly.

While it is impossible to predict what the future will look like, it is clear that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will play a pivotal role in crowdfunding and venture capital, especially with a predicted 60x returns that the token is expected to make for investors by the end of the presale which would result in a token price of $0.24. Likewise, Polkadot (DOT) should enhance blockchain interconnection as TRON (TRX) revolutionizes content sharing.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

