Crypto Pre-sales that deserve your attention: Dogetti, UnderCity, and RobotEra

By EWN • 06 March 2023 • 10:45

Are you wondering what crypto coins to add to your portfolio? Well, look no further! Here we’ll be looking through three exciting new cryptocurrencies with potential. Two out of three of these make good use of new and exciting metaverse technology. The presale phases of these shiny new coins have, for the most part, proven to be successful. We’ll be taking a closer look at the mafia dog meme coin Dogetti, the metaverse gaming platform UnderCity, and the metaverse project RobotEra.

UnderCity of Glass

Virtual Reality (VR) has opened up a whole new realm of possibilities. While we are a ways off from seeing the metaverse aspect of Virtual Reality come to fruition, some companies are already taking the stride into exploring this new and innovative technology. UnderCity is a virtual village in France dedicated to gamers. It follows an ‘act-to-earn’ system where players are rewarded for participating in various activities. UnderCity is now selling 57 million UNDER tokens in its presale, with one costing $0.50.

Robot Rock, RobotEra

Another metaverse project, RobotEra, invites users to create, explore, and trade in a ruined planet called Taro in Virtual Reality. Users are encouraged to help restore the planet from a robot’s perspective by performing various activities like creating and interacting with the environment. RobotEra follows a play-to-earn system and rewards users with the token TARO. Players can also earn by winning competitions, mining tokens, and exploring the metaverse. The game also implements NFTs, functioning as robot companions. RobotEra is currently in its early stages of development and has so far raised almost a million dollars and sold $48.6 million tokens.

Temple of Dogetti

The latest in a long line of dog meme-based cryptocurrencies, Dogetti hopes to create its own ‘family’ of users. Following the success of its fellow canine crypto comrades Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu, DETI aims to have the same success and influence as those other meme-based creations. The coin comes with the NFT marketplace DogettiNFT, the voting and discussion community DogettiDAO, and the token trade program DogettiSwap.

DogettiSwap, in particular, will allow users to swap tokens at low fees, with a 6% tax fee. 2% of that fee will go to Dogetti wallets, 2% to charity, and 2% will be added as liquidity to the network. Dogetti’s commitment to its family is paying off, as it has raised over $350,000 and sold over $5 million tokens.

Final Thoughts

A presale can make or break an up-and-coming cryptocurrency. The good thing is you can invest in crypto at its lowest possible price without going into debt. And if the presale turns out to be successful? Crypto enthusiasts can expect a huge return on their investment, especially if the project’s potential does unfold. Dogetti has the potential to go head-to-head with the other top dogs in the crypto world. The strong community aspect, charity work, and the creative marketing campaign has helped make the presale blow up as it did.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido