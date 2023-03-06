Want to be a Crypto Millionaire in 2023 amidst all the upheaval? Go for Big Eyes Coin, Litecoin and Tron

By EWN • 06 March 2023 • 12:00

2023 has been a year of upheaval in the crypto world. Three Japanese banks are testing the idea of issuing their own stablecoins, which could be used in cryptocurrency wallet applications like MetaMask. Coinbase has announced that it is launching its own Ethereum Layer-2 Network. Layer-2 Networks improve the capacity and performance of underlying networks by processing transactions on a separate process chain.

The launch of this network would make Coinbase the only publicly traded company with its own proprietary layer-2 Network. Puerto Rico is extending its business tax incentive policy to include cryptocurrency businesses, meaning effective 4% tax breaks for businesses choosing to headquarter in Puerto Rico. Amidst all this hustle, three cryptos that can make you a millionaire in 2023 are: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Litecoin (LTC) and Tron (TRX).

Big Eyes Coin brings New Loot Box Worth $100,000 Prize

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin with a cool cat as its mascot. The cat theme provides a fresh approach from the wide range of Dog coins. It is still in stage 12 of presale but has already raised $30.77 million making it one of the most promising upcoming coins in the crypto market.

Big Eyes is an irresistibly cute community-owned DeFi coin that promises to make a fortune. The Big Eyes Crypto Cathouse intends to lend its weight and expertise to aid further preservation of the World’s oceans. Protecting its marine life, specifically its much enjoyed but increasingly scarce fish. 5% will therefore go into the charity wallet to preserve the oceans.

To make its community feel adored and special, Big Eyes has come up with Loot Boxes. These are super fun gift boxes causing major FOMO in the community members, can be bought and give huge rewards when opened.

The latest Loot Box, Excali-Paw Master Chest costs $9999 and gives rewards ranging from $10k to $1000,000. With every Loot Box, one can at least get the cost in return as the prize so it is totally a win-win scenario.

Litecoin’s Memory-Intensive Algorithm: Scrypt

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 by Charlie Lee as a fork of Bitcoin. It is based on a similar blockchain technology as Bitcoin, but with some key differences in terms of its features and capabilities. The transactions can be confirmed faster on the Litecoin network rather than on the Bitcoin one, making it more suitable for everyday use.

Litecoin transactions are cheaper than Bitcoin transactions. This is because Litecoin’s blockchain can handle more transactions per second than Bitcoin’s, and its transaction fees are calculated based on the size of the transaction in bytes.

Unlike Bitcoin, which uses the SHA-256 mining algorithm, Litecoin uses a scrypt algorithm. Scrypt is designed to be more memory-intensive than SHA-256, which means that it requires less computational power to mine Litecoin. This makes it more accessible to the average person, as they can mine Litecoin using a regular computer rather than needing specialised hardware.

Tron’s delegated proof of stake consensus

Tron (TRX) is a cryptocurrency that operates on a blockchain network and is focused on providing a decentralised platform for content sharing, gaming, and entertainment. It is designed to be highly scalable and can handle up to 2,000 transactions per second.

Tron operates on a decentralised platform, which means that it is not controlled by any single entity or authority. It supports smart contracts, which are self-executing programs that can be used to automate the execution of contracts, agreements, or other transactions.

Tron has low transaction fees compared to other cryptocurrencies, which makes it attractive to users and developers. It uses a consensus mechanism called Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), which is designed to be more secure than other consensus mechanisms such as Proof of Work (PoW). $TRX is the native cryptocurrency of the Tron blockchain, and it is used to pay for transactions, services, and goods within the Tron network, making it a popular choice amongst users.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

