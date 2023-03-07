Barbie launches seven inspiring new dolls for International Women’s Day

By Sarah Newton-John • 07 March 2023 • 9:27

Barbie. Since March 9, 1959/Shutterstock Images

Makers of much-loved Barbie dolls have announced new personal gifted dolls for seven women for this year’s International Women’s Day, 8 March. They are honouring seven women in the STEM field—science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The three Wojcicki sisters are among them— Susan (longtime CEO of YouTube), Anne (CEO of at-home DNA testing company 23andME) and Janet (professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco).

Susan was Google’s 16th employee and has worked at the company (which owns YouTube) for 25 years.

The group also includes women STEM trailblazers from around the world such as Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a space scientist and educator from the United Kingdom; Antje Boetius, a marine researcher and microbiologist from Germany; Li Yinuo, co-founder of ETU Education, a school startup in China that offers a more personalized education; and Katya Echazarreta, an electrical engineer who has worked on five NASA missions and the first Mexican woman to travel to space.

“Our parents fostered independence and a belief that we could truly be anything we wanted to be when I grew up, but most important was to pursue a passion,” Anne Wojcicki said in a statement. “I hope that sharing our stories encourages young girls to try something new, face something that may scare them, and look at challenges as exciting opportunities.”

“STEM is a field where women are severely underrepresented, and our hope is that honoring these seven leaders in science and technology will encourage girls to follow their passion in this field,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls with Mattel, said in a statement.

Mattel said these one-of-a-kind dolls are not for sale and will be gifted to the women who inspired them. The Jane Goodall Barbie doll, in honour of renowned UK primatologist, released last year was for sale and is part of the Inspiring Women Series.

