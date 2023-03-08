Trujillo (Extremadura) plant will start producing ethical laboratory-grown diamonds in 2024

By Linda Hall • 08 March 2023 • 22:35

SYNTHETIC DIAMONDS: Guillermo Fernandez Vara welcomes synthetic diamond plant Photo credit: juntaex.es

CALIFORNIAN company Diamond Foundry will open its second laboratory-grown diamond production factory in Trujillo, (Extremadura).

The 30,000-square metre plant’s 144 plasma reactors will start producing single-crystal diamond chips in 2024, with total production eventually reaching 10 million carats.

While the plant will focus on producing industrial diamonds that can be used for semiconductors, it will also create traditional synthetic diamonds suitable for jewellery.

Martin Roscheisen, CEO of Diamond Foundry – one of whose principal shareholders is Leonardo Di Caprio – laid the symbolic foundation stone at a ceremony attended by the regional and local authorities as well as Territorial Policies minister, Isabel Rodriguez.

The Trujillo plant will cost a total of €245 million, €120 million of which has been provided by the Ministry of Industry’s Industrial Support Fund (FAIIP) with another €81 million provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The factory will be one of the world’s first industrial projects powered entirely by solar electricity which will be provided by a nearby 120-megawatt, 700-acre solar energy plant supported by battery storage. This will be built in partnership with Spain’s leading solar-power provider, Powen.

Vitally important from Trujillo’s point of view, the factory will also provide 300 direct jobs, Extremadura’s regional president Guillermo Fernandez Vara said.

