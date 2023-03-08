With increasing interest from Bitcoin Crypto Whales here’s why HedgeUp (HDUP) and Gmx (GMX) are ones to watch

By EWN • 08 March 2023 • 11:00

HedgeUp, the pioneer of the alternative investment market in the crypto sphere, and Gmx, a pre-eminent spot trading crypto exchange, have amassed the interest of not only the average investor but also the crypto bitcoin whales.

Numerous new cryptocurrencies are birthed each day but not all manage to grab the attention of crypto bitcoin whales. So far, only those firms with something unique or great to offer to manage and captivate the interest of bitcoin whales. HedgeUp and Gmx are two distinctive crypto companies that are getting increased recognition from the bitcoin whales with each passing day.

What Is So Great About HedgeUp?

HedgeUp is a sublime cryptocurrency firm that, considering the everyday problems the average investor faces, has come up with a brilliant solution. The firm has laid the building blocks of an alternative investment market within the vicinity of the crypto sector. This platform allows investors to put their money into alternative assets like wine, gold, diamonds, fine art, aviation, and luxury watches.

The firm does not restrict itself to providing an alternative investment platform but also takes a step further and offers to educate its community on how to invest. The education related to investing in these alternative assets is provided through online classes conducted by experts. These experts hold more than 30 years of experience in the alternative investment sector.

What Allures Bitcoin Whales To HedgeUp?

HedgeUp offers great residual income sources for its users. Investors looking for good returns can stake their $HDUP tokens and relax while their wallets overflow from the staking rewards. The locked tokens contribute to the liquidity pool that in turn facilitates swift transactions. The firm has devised a ‘basket’ product for capitalists seeking haven from heavy price fluctuations. The basket product offers great annual returns of 28-36% and shields one from harsh market trends.

One crucial reason why Bitcoin whales are keen to invest in HedgeUp is that the firm helps boost the NFT sector through its policies. HedgeUp has brought down the transaction fee of NFTs to the bare minimum. The firm also allows the partial purchase of NFTs. This means that investors with just $1 in their pockets can become NFT holders.

HedgeDAO and HedgeVerse are two exceptional structures of the firm. HedgeDAO ensures transparency at all forums, while the latter is a Metaverse platform designed to facilitate entrepreneurs and consultants throughout the globe. The firm also partners with a card processing firm that allows rapid crypto conversion to fiat. Furthermore, users of HedgeUp that hold prominent positions in the governing body can auction their positions on the marketplace and sell them off to the highest bidder.

Why are Bitcoin Whales Attracted To Gmx:

Gmx is the foremost decentralized spot-and-perpetual trading crypto exchange. The firm has won a special place in the heart of traders by offering an unmatched trading experience. Gmx has a negligible swap fee and nil price impact trades.

Conclusion:

There are high chances of the bitcoin whales investing in HedgeUp and Gmx primarily due to their countless benefits.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido