By Betty Henderson • 09 March 2023 • 11:52

Europe records second hottest winter EVER according to European Climate Change Service. Image: Shutterstock.com/New_World

EUROPE is no stranger to winter weather, but this year’s season brought a change in the pattern. According to data released by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) on Wednesday, March 8, the continent just experienced its second-warmest winter on record.

Throughout the continent, temperatures hovered at an average of 1.4 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 average. While the winter may have felt mild in some areas, it was anything but ordinary. December and January’s weather was described as a ‘severe winter heatwave’, with record-high temperatures being recorded in countries including France.

The Swiss town of Altdorf also saw temperatures soar to 19.2 degrees Celsius, breaking a record that had been in place since 1864.

This is not the first time Europe has experienced a warmer winter. Scientists believe that the trend is a result of climate change, which is causing global temperatures to rise.

While the mild winter may have temporarily eased some of the strain on governments dealing with high gas prices, it poses a significant threat to wildlife and agriculture.