Crypto’s empowering the everyday person: HedgeUp (HDUP), The Sandbox (SAND), and Optimism (OP)

Out of the features that make cryptocurrency unique, one stands out, and it is called decentralisation. Bitcoin was borne out of the financial crisis of 2007-2008, and it aimed to shift power from the big firms to the people.

Crypto projects like The Sandbox (SAND), Optimism (OP), and HedgeUP (HDUP) go further to actualise this vision with their unique use cases. HedgeUP is the newest of these projects, and it promises crypto enthusiasts and investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios further.

Below, we’ll explore how HedgeUP, The Sandbox, and Optimism empower the everyday person.

HedgeUP (HDUP)

HedgeUP is the first cryptocurrency platform to delve into the alternative investments space to improve access to several alternative products for the everyday person.

Until now, only high-net-worth individuals could invest in diamonds, gold, art, and other alternative assets. With HedgeUP, anyone can own a piece of alternative investments for as little as $1.

Through its NFT marketplace, these alternative assets will be fractionalized and made available for community members.

Another critical feature of HedgeUP is its investment basket which contains several products, including gold, diamonds, luxury watches, and yachts.

The alternative investments in the NFT marketplace will be overseen by a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO). The HedgeUP team will integrate this DAO to ensure total decentralisation in the community.

All community members will have the chance to become a part of the DAO to speak on the direction they think HDUP should head in.

HedgeUP will set up an online master class for members of its community who want to learn about alternative assets. The project has allowed experts and professionals to explore topics like exit strategies and industry revolutionaries.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox is a crypto project rooted in a game launched by Pixowl in 2011. Users can establish or trade digital assets on this platform as a game. By leveraging NFT technology and decentralised autonomous organisations (DAO), decentralisation is the centre of this project.

Sandbox’s mission is to integrate blockchain tech into mainstream gaming. It was one of the pioneers of the play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model, which seeks to reward gamers.

In essence, the play-to-earn gaming model gives players access to all aspects of the in-game economy. Hence, participation by playing games or creating items on the platform gets players rewarded, placing power in the hands of the everyday gamer.

Optimism (OP)

Optimism is built on Ethereum’s blockchain while possessing its unique blockchain tech. In essence, it enjoys the security of Ethereum’s network while recording transactions on its network with its unique blockchain.

Optimism is considered one of the best scaling solutions for Ethereum. The Optimism Foundation is the organisation behind this crypto project and looks to make zero profit. Optimism empowers the everyday person by showcasing itself as a decentralised public good.

Conclusion

Decentralization is the main feature that separates cryptocurrency from fiat money controlled by central authorities. While crypto projects like Sandbox and Optimism empower people with blockchain tech, HedgeUP further connects digital asset investors with alternative investment choices.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido