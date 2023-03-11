Marvellous Meme Coins and their impact on the Crypto Industry: How DogeCoin and Big Eyes Coin continue to thrive

By EWN • 11 March 2023 • 11:15

The popularity of meme-based tokens is a phenomenon that is certainly a force to be reckoned with and a divisive one at that. Those who choose to judge books by their covers would question the functionality and utility of a cryptocurrency based on an ‘internet joke’. However, in an industry that propels the vision of an on-chain financial order that is immune to the intervention of a central authority, crypto tokens that focus on building strong and loyal communities might be the ones who will truly prevail in this dog-eat-dog digital world.

DogeCoin (DOGE) paved the way for this wonderful opportunity out of sheer satire and has inspired the creation of Big Eyes Coin (BIG). These two highly profitable and community-driven meme coins showcase the true beauty of decentralised finance and the successes that a strong community based on shared values can bring. Read more to find out.

DogeCoin (DOGE): ‘Doing Only Good Everyday’

The impacts of the OG meme coin have completely changed the way the cryptocurrency industry cooperates with its community. DogeCoin (DOGE) made its debut in 2013, as a mockery of the arrogance of cryptocurrency maximalists. In doing so, the token garnered an incredible internet following that soon became a household name. By bringing together average people who loved the Doge meme and experts within the crypto community- the project established itself as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the industry. The token now holds the title as the 10th largest crypto in the market, and the 2nd largest Proof-of-Work crypto after Bitcoin. These are huge milestones that were reached with the support of a robust community that preserves its synergistic values and decentralised independence through a shared love for memes, an inclusive online community and the autonomous generation of wealth. DogeCoin (DOGE) now trades at $0.073485, after experiencing a price decrease of 0.82%.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): All Eyes on this Adorable Altcoin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cat-themed cryptocurrency that showcases the unique utility of meme-based tokens. This includes its very own DEX (decentralised exchange) called Big Eyes Swap, in which $BIG tokens can be exchanged for other Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, along with its charming NFTs. These uniquely charismatic digital assets can be bought, sold and traded on the Big Eyes NFT Marketplace, whereby like-minded digital creatives can connect and collaborate once the token has launched. This emerging token has already gathered quite a loyal following, with community members even getting its endearing feline mascot permanently tattooed onto their bodies, as part of one of the many competitions that the project holds. For this particular contest, the first 10 people to tattoo themselves with the charming cat were rewarded with $1000 worth of BIG tokens. Since its inception, Big Eyes Coin has continuously exceeded its targets, reaching presale milestones that, up until now, could have only been dreamed of. The project has now raised $31 Million, making it one of the biggest presales in recent history. The loyalty of the Big Eyes Coin community comes as no surprise, considering that the token puts its community at the forefront of its endeavours. Upon launch, 80% of all BIG tokens will be made available to the community. The project has also allocated 5% of all BIG transactions to be stowed away in a visible charity wallet. According to the Big Eyes Coin Whitepaper, these charitable donations will be made towards marine life and ocean conservation organisations, that fight against overfishing and the pollution of our world’s oceans. The value-driven nature of this project has inspired many to get involved, not only for its prosperous investment potential but most importantly, to become a part of something bigger.

