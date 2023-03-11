Move Aside Dogecoin – These are the Dog Coins to look for in 2023: Floki Inu, Dogelon Mars and Dogetti

By EWN • 11 March 2023 • 11:30

The skyrocketing success of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2021 has led many developers to create new Dog Coin Projects in the hope of repeating history. While most of these Dog coins didn’t do well, three new dog-themed meme coins stood out from the rest. Floki Inu (FLOKI), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and the newest dog in the meme coin space, Dogetti (DETI), are expected to give enormous returns this year.

Floki Inu’s Social Media Popularity

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency that was launched in September 2021. It is named after the dog of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, who named his dog after the character Floki from the TV series Vikings. It is worth noting that while Elon Musk has tweeted about Floki Inu, it is not clear whether he has any direct involvement with the project.

Floki Inu is a decentralised finance token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to be a community-driven project with the aim of creating a decentralised ecosystem that is open to everyone. It has a large and active community of supporters who are passionate about the project.

Floki Inu has a total supply of 100 trillion tokens. However, the circulating supply is much lower than the total supply. It is primarily used as a speculative investment, similar to other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The community has a say in the direction of the project through community governance, which allows token holders to vote on key decisions.

Floki Inu has been heavily marketed on social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok, which has contributed to its popularity.

The Deflationary Dogelon Mars

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is a relatively new cryptocurrency that was created in April 2021. It is named after the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, and the planet Mars, which is the focus of Musk’s space exploration efforts.

Dogelon Mars is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that is based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is an ERC-20 token, which means that it is compatible with the Ethereum network and could be stored on any wallet that supports Ethereum.

The main goal of Dogelon Mars is to create a community-driven cryptocurrency that is accessible to everyone. It is designed to be deflationary, which means that the supply of coins decreases over time as more coins are burned. This is achieved through a mechanism called “reflection”, where a percentage of each transaction is automatically burned.

Dogelon Mars has gained a lot of attention from cryptocurrency investors due to its low price and high volatility. It is important to note that Dogelon Mars is not affiliated with Elon Musk or any of his companies, and the use of his name in the cryptocurrency is purely for branding purposes.

Dogetti Aspires to Rise 900% At Launch

Dogetti (DETI) is a revolutionary new meme coin that aims to become the TOP DOGE in the meme coin world. It plans to achieve this by building a close-knit and united community, the Dogetti Family. By building a powerful sense of camaraderie and conjoined purpose, the Dogetti family is fully invested in the success of the project.

Dogetti nurtures an environment where the members are valued, respected and heard. The holders can come together to share ideas, collaborate and work towards a common goal of creating wealth for everyone involved.

The flagship feature is the buy-back protocol which allows for a 2% reflection on all transactions providing a steady income stream for all the Dogetti holders. This incentivises the holders to be active and engaged members of the wider ecosystem.

The Dogetti family is innovative and creative and has come up with a variety of utility features, such as Dogetti NFTs and DogettiDAO, designed to make the coin more accessible, user-friendly and fun for everyone.

In stage 1 of the presale alone, Dogetti has already raised a whopping $476,477 USDT, 95.3% of its target. Currently priced at $0.00007, $DETI is predicted to rise 900% at its launch, making it the best coin to invest in right now.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido