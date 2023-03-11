WATCH: Iconic DJ Fatboy Slim pays ‘respect’ for Gary Lineker at Manchester set

By Laura Kemp • 11 March 2023 • 14:29
Fatboy Slim has shown his support for Gary Lineker during a live performance in Manchester last night, Friday, March 10.
Watch the set here:
Enough respect #ImWithGary @GaryLineker pic.twitter.com/fvQCLGtbdx
— Fatboy Slim (@FatboySlim) March 10, 2023
Over the last 24 hours, the BBC has announced that Match of the Day host Gary Lineker was requested to step down from his role hosting the show until an agreement has been reached about his use of social media. Lineker has been involved in a media frenzy following a tweet he made about the government’s new asylum policy, in which he compared it to Nazi Germany.
The Tweet said it was “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s’.
The BBC reports that it has had “extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days” and considered the Tweet a breach of its guidelines.
Many media personalities have stood in solidarity with Lineker, including fellow MOTD hosts Alan Shearer and Iain Wright, with Fatboy Slim joining them, sharing the video on his Twitter account, saying: “Enough respect #ImWithGary.”
The tweet was even retweeted by the sports personality and host’s son, George Lineker, who said “that’s so elite”.
