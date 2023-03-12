Almeria to fill streets with blue for autism awareness on March 26

The race will be held on March 26 at 10:00.AM in Almeria’s Almadrabillas Park.

This event, which in its first edition attracted more than 2,000 participants, will consist of a competitive 5-kilometre race, as well as a solidarity walk for those who simply want to enjoy a pleasant stroll with the family.

The Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, confirmed: “It is a day in which we try to give the maximum visibility to autism, as well as to raise awareness in Almeria’s society.”

“Our support goes beyond this race, as we have an adapted sports programme, where more than 80 children benefit from physio-sports activities, working and providing support resources.”

The councillor added: “Sport is an important means of health and wellbeing, a dynamising agent in economic matters and it has a great social component.”

