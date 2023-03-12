By Chris King • 12 March 2023 • 1:12
South African rapper Costa Titch collapses and dies on stage in Johannesburg
Costa Titch, the 27-year-old South African rapper, songwriter, and dancer, reportedly collapsed this evening, Saturday, March 11. He was on stage at the time, performing at the Ultra South Africa festival, at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Titch – real name, Costa Tsobanoglou – is said to have passed away shortly after.
His death has been acknowledged on social media by various fellow musicians, music networks, and politicians, as reported by thesouthafrican.com.
Video footage of what appeared to be the musician collapsing on the stage is circulating on social media but it is too graphic to publish here. Costa was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and was known for several hits, including ‘Nkalakatha’ and ‘Activate’.
Costa’s death comes as rap fans in South Africa are still mourning the recent passing of AKA – Kiernan Forbes. His death is the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) after he was gunned down by unidentified gunmen outside a Durban restaurant. AKA and Costa Titch collaborated on the song ‘Super Soft’.
