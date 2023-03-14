John Travolta loses three of the loves of his life

By Sarah Newton-John • 14 March 2023 • 8:30

Travolta loses loves of his life/Shutterstock Images

Actor John Travolta’s moving tribute to his co-star and friend, Olivia Newton-John at the new Memoriam segment of the Academy Awards has been broadcast globally. Her death is one of three deaths to touch John Travolta in only two years.

Travolta lost his wife Kelly Preston from breast cancer in 2020 and his friend Kirstie Alley died from colon cancer in December. Newton-John died last August from breast cancer.

Actress Kelly Preston died in July 2020 at age 57 at her home in Florida two years after her breast cancer diagnosis. She married John Travolta in 1991 and they had three children.

Actress Kirstie Alley died in December 2022 aged 71 from colon cancer that was diagnosed only six months prior to her death. John Travolta was her ‘Look Who’s Talking’ co-star and friend.

In his Oscar’s tribute to Newton-John he said: “They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends. Who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” he said, tributing the song Olivia sung in iconic musical Grease back in 1978.

This comes after John was the first person to send a loving tribute to Olivia after she passed away at the age of 73.

She had already beaten breast cancer twice, but was diagnosed for a third time in 2017.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

John said in an Instagram post at the time: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.

“Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

