By Chris King • 06 December 2022 • 2:42

Legendary American television and movie actress passes away at the age of 71

Kirstie Alley, the legendary actress from television sitcom ‘Cheers’, who had recently been battling cancer, passed away aged 71.

Kirstie Alley, the legendary American television and movie actress passed away in the early hours of today, Tuesday, December 6. The Cheers star’s death was confirmed in a post on Twitter from her family. She had recently been fighting a private battle against cancer which had only been diagnosed recently.

The tribute on Twitter read: “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered”.

It continued: “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother”.

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating were unparalleled, and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did”, it added.

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time”, the post concluded.

She will probably be best remembered for her role as Rebecca Howe in the American television sitcom ‘Cheers’ on NBC. Kirstie played the character from 1987 to 1993 and in 1991 received both Emmy and Golden Globe awards as a result.

A further part in the sitcom Veronica’s Closet ran from 1997 to 2000, earning the actress more Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Her credits are simply too many to list right now, but they include numerous top television shows and films.

In 1989 starred in the film ‘Look Who’s Talking‘, opposite John Travolta, as well as the two sequels. The actor was one of the first to pay tribute to his late co-star, posting on Instagram: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

In 2018, Kirstie was a contestant on the 22nd series of the British reality show ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, in which she finished as runner-up.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.