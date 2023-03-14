The second LaLiga Week Against Racism kicked off on March 14

The aim of the campaign, launched in partnership with EA SPORTS, is to raise awareness of the importance of eradicating racism in all areas of society.

It was created precisely as part of the commitment that both partners have, aware that they are a major influence, especially among the younger generation.

Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga confirmed: “Putting an end to racism is one of the objectives of LaLiga. We already condemn racist comments that are heard on the pitch and we have just created channels for fans to help us identify and report offenders.”

“This second Week Against Racism helps us to raise awareness in society and to take further steps against racism.”

On this occasion, the artistic group Boa Mistura, who created the main axis of the campaign, the word UNITY, also joins the second Week Against Racism.

“This word symbolises the union of all of us together in the face of racism,” they confirmed.

