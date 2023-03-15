By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 21:15

Multiple women sexually exploited '24 hours a day' and 'forced to consume cocaine' found inside house in Spain. Photo: Guardia Civil

Police in Spain rescues several women who were victims of sexual exploitation after a house was raided while investigating a criminal organisation dedicated to human trafficking

An investigation of a criminal organisation in Spain has led to the discovery of 13 women who had been victims of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

According to the Guardia Civil, “The criminal organisation confined its victims to a house in the Bilbao neighbourhood of Zorrotza where they lived in subhuman and unsanitary conditions”.

The police also said that they were “forced to consume cocaine and accept clients 24 hours a day.”

Seven suspects belonging to the criminal organisation have also been arrested during operation Alipar of the Guardia Civil.

Officials stated that the criminal organisation was dedicated to human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation as well as smuggling drugs.

During the operation, three houses were searched in the towns of Barakaldo, Bilbao, and Fruiz in the province of Bizkaia.

Police said that the investigations began in the case after a tip-off was provided by a protected witness to the Guardia Civil.

As per official reports, “The criminal organisation recruited the women in South American countries, mainly Paraguay and Colombia, taking advantage of their situation, while offering them promising living and working conditions in Europe”.

“In order to move the victims, they made several stops in different European countries until they reached their final destination in Bilbao”.

“Once there, they were informed of their real working conditions and forced into prostitution”.

The women were monitored daily by members of the organisation, through CCTV cameras, and were only allowed to leave the place for one hour a day.

Police said that “They were also forced to accept clients 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also organised theme parties where the victims had to agree to the clients’ requests”.

Investigations revealed that the organisation had been operating since at least the beginning of 2017, and may have controlled numerous victims from different countries.

After their release, the victims were assisted by the NGO FIET GRATIA, the police added.

The suspected have been charged with several alleged offences, including trafficking in human beings, prostitution and sexual exploitation, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation.

