By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 22:05

Russia´s Wagner group posts recruitment ad for soldiers on popular porn site urging men to apply for job Image: Bumble Dee Shutterstock.com

Russian Wagner mercenary group posts recruitment advertisements for soldiers on Pornhub, urging men to ‘ stop pleasuring themselves’ and ‘instead apply for the job’

The Wagner mercenary group from Russia has now turned to the popular porn site Pornhub to recruit soldiers.

The private military which has been founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, posted the advertisement while urging men to ‘stop pleasuring themselves and instead apply for a job at Wagner’, as per the New York Post.

The advertisement which has also been shared on Twitter by the Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda shows a blond woman who is wearing lipstick while spinning a lollypop in her mouth, while a voice says “we are the ******* coolest private army in the world”, in the background.

It also states, “We are recruiting fighters from all regions of Russia.

“Don’t whack off, go work for PMC Wagner.”

ЗМІ звернули увагу на те, що ПВК "Вагнер", власником якого є Євген Пригожин, почали рекламувати на популярному порносайті Pornhub (18+). pic.twitter.com/pXfiXq2jrI — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) March 15, 2023

A phone number then appears on the screen which is reportedly associated with the recruiters of the Wagner Group.

So far, it is unclear as to how long the advertisement has been online as well as the number of soldiers that have been recruited through this process.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.