Solana (SOL) and Theta Network (THETA) Still Under Bear Control? Meet Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 15 March 2023 • 8:41

Crypto investors are changing their tactics in 2023; popular coins such as Solana (SOL) and Theta Network (THETA) are no longer the only sought-after tokens. Those with experience have noticed that presales with tremendous growth potential are more profitable in the long run.

Here, we will discuss one such project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a presale currently in stage 10 that has made headlines in the last few weeks with its impressive 2093% price appreciation so far. Keep reading and find out what makes this project so special.

Solana (SOL)

Developed in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a decentralised blockchain that facilitates maintainable, consumer-based applications. Anyone may use the Solana (SOL) token to cover any transaction fees and for staking on the network.

Access Protocol (ACS), an altcoin centered in Solana (SOL), is seeing an explosion in value after receiving unexpected backing from the UpBit exchange. However, this news did not positively affect the Solana (SOL) coin value.

Currently, Solana (SOL) is trading for $20.18 with a market cap of $7.7B, a decrease in the past day alone. On a positive note, the 24-hour trading volume for Solana (SOL) has surged, as it sits at $1,004,748,096 currently. Experts remain long-term bearish about Solana (SOL) as all technical indicators show that bears could soon push the price down to the $18 support level.

Theta Network (THETA)

The blockchain-based content distribution platform Theta Network (THETA) seeks to transform the video streaming market. Theta Network (THETA) tokens can be used to pay for services and transaction fees on the network.

Recently, Theta Network (THETA) announced it would partner with FedML, an AI platform, to enable collaborative training of generative AI models. Nevertheless, the Theta Network (THETA) token has been struggling lately, losing 21% of its value in the past 14 days.

Theta Network (THETA) has a value of $1.02, a rise overnight. The moving averages for Theta Network (THETA) also show sell signals, and investors have noticed. Analysts predict that Theta Network (THETA) will see a slight surge to $1, as it has, before sinking below $0.80 as it lacks the long-term upside potential.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to close the gap between everyday investors and Tier 1 startups with the help of equity-backed fractionalised NFTs. These tokens will be minted by this innovative decentralised investment platform and then put up for sale, allowing all investors to buy a piece for prices as low as $1.

Utilising Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), startups needing funding will also benefit as these tokens will represent actual financing rounds – meaning no longer depending on traditional banking methods or worrying about any red tape regulations. Companies can now tap into a larger pool of investors thanks to fractionalisation and achieve their funding objectives quickly through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

The native coin for the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform, ORBN, can now be purchased for just $0.0877 during phase 10 of the presale, with more price hikes incoming. This price for benefits such as staking rewards, governance and trading fee discounts through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presents an excellent deal.

And with some analysts predicting a jump to $0.24, 60x gains, by the time the presale ends for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), now would be a fantastic opportunity to buy this potential blue-chip coin.

Get in on the presale now and capitalise on what some experts believe could be the best investment option of 2023 – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido