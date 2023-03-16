By Chris King • 16 March 2023 • 20:02

Train derailment in Anacortes, Washington spills unspecified quantity of diesel

An unspecified amount of diesel is believed to have been spilt after a train derailed in the city of Anacortes in Washington.

A BSNF train derailment in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, March 16, in the Skagit County city of Anacortes in Washington, reportedly spilt an unspecified quantity of diesel. It could be as much as 3,500 gallons though, according to reports from the scene.

The incident, involving two engines, reportedly occurred between the shore of Padilla Bay and an RV park near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge, as reported by seattletimes.com.

Members of the emergency services have responded to the incident on the Swinomish Reservation, including the Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation.

As reported by Scarlet Tang, a spokesperson for the Washington state Department of Ecology, excavating machinery was at the scene clearing away all of the contaminated soil. There has been no exact statement from the authorities regarding how much fuel actually leaked from the two engines that toppled over.

It is believed that they could have contained up to 3,500 gallons. The remaining fuel has since been pumped out of the tanks. No injuries have been reported and there were apparently no immediate signs of harm to wildlife in the area of the spillage.

At the time of the derailment, one of the trains had just departed from a nearby refinery and was headed east. According to the news outlet, initially, the Ecology operatives thought that the train’s tanks were empty, as there were no obvious signs of any leakage. It was then believed that the fuel had leaked out through vents built into the tanks.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

