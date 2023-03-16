By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 10:18

Image credit: Clive Marks

THE hugely successful Sprite Triathlon entitled “Don’t Be A Man, Get A Prostrate Cancer Test” took place on Saturday, March 11.

The aim of the event was to raise not only awareness for prostate cancer but also funds for prostate cancer tests.

The triathlon kicked off at 9:30.AM from the Cabopino beach finishing at the Fuengirola Castle.

The plucky partakers swam 800 metres in Cabopino Bay and ran 5.5 kilometres to La Cala finishing with a 9-kilometre cycle to Fuengirola.

Sixteen men and women from all the home nations, Spain and Denmark raised over €5,000. Money is still waiting to be collected along with a fantastic pledge of €1,800 from the La Cala Lions.

The day was sponsored by Aquapool Spas, Diving with Nic, Terral Bike Shop, El Campanario Medical Centre, Creative Marbella and Murphys Irish bar.

The brains behind the event is Clive Marks whose life was saved through a free prostate test after being given a voucher.

Men tend not to go to the doctor often until it is too late. Prostate cancer is the second biggest killer in men after lung cancer, but if caught early it can be treated and has a 90 per cent success rate.

