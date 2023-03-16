Fuel prices increase at the pumps in Spain again

By Chris King • 16 March 2023 • 21:46

Image of petrol pumps. Credit: Powerlightss Shutterstock.com

According to the latest data from the European Union Oil Bulletin, fuel prices have increased in Spain again.

According to the latest data on fuel prices published this Thursday, March 16, in the European Union Oil Bulletin, the average price of diesel has risen in Spain for the first time since the end of January. Similarly, petrol has also gone up in price again. A litre of diesel stands at €1,592 this week, while petrol is €1,644/litre.

Both fuels suffered their biggest rise this week since the entry into force of the veto on imports of Russian petroleum products on February 5. Petrol has risen by 0.74 per cent compared to €1.632/litre in comparison to last week. In previous weeks, diesel had shown a downward trend, which has now come to a halt, seeing a small rise of 0.19 per cent

Before the arrival of the veto on imports of Russian oil derivatives, analysts had predicted a huge price rise, which has not yet arrived thankfully. With just over twenty days to go before Easter, it remains to be seen if the price increase consolidates as a trend in the coming weeks.

This Thursday’s data includes the average price registered in more than 11,400 Spanish service stations between March 7 and 13. As a result, filling an average 50-litre tank of diesel costs €79.60, while a similar tank of petrol will cost €82.20. In the case of a 60-litre tank, the prices become €95.52 and €98.64 euros, respectively.

The prices registered in Spain are below the European Union average, which stand at €1.695/litre for diesel and €1.732/litre for petrol. In the eurozone, the average is €1,724/litre and €1,785/litre for super 95.

In France, Germany and Italy, these levels are exceeded, with diesel prices ranging between €1,732/litre and €1,838/litre, and petrol between €1,832/litre and €1,916/litre.

