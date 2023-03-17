Alicante doggy beach looking for a summer food truck

Dog lovers who enjoy a trip to the beach with their furry friends will be pleased to hear that Alicante is putting a food truck out to tender for the animal-friendly beach at Agua Amarga.

The tender includes the installation of a food truck with a terrace and an area for renting parasols and sun loungers.

The contract will run for three years and the period of operation will be from 1 May to 15 October.

Both the food truck and the sunshade area are part of a single lot with an annual fee of €7,992, which means €15,984 for the two seasons.

The “Doggy beach” of Agua Amarga beach already has a lifeguard and rescue service from June to September, so this tender completes the services in this area reserved for dog owners to bring their pets to the beach.

The food truck will occupy 20 square metres with another 50 metres for the terrace, while the rental area for parasols and sun loungers will occupy 120 square metres.

