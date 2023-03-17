British travellers stuck in FOUR-HOUR queue after passport staff at Portuguese airport call surprise strike

By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 21:18

Image of Faro Airport on Portugal's Algarve. Credit: Google maps - Luda 6394

An unexpected strike called by passport workers at Portugal’s Faro Airport on the Algarve resulted in British travellers spending up to four hours in queues.

A surprise strike by passport workers at Faro Airport on Portugal’s Algarve this morning, Friday, March 17, resulted in British travellers being stuck in queues for up to four hours. As reported exclusively by dailymail.co.uk, passengers ended up standing for hours in tightly packed lines waiting to go through passport control.

A flight carrying hundreds of Brits arrived at the airport at 10.55am this morning. They quickly realised that there was a severe shortage of border control staff.

According to one passenger, 36-year-old Essex resident Sam Jones, it appeared that there were just two officers on duty. He told the news outlet he was ‘pretty certain’ that those two workers had ‘just gone for lunch and left us all here’.

Video footage posted on social media showed long lines of disgruntled passengers waiting to get out of the facility. At one point, paramedics had to be called to attend to a small child who fainted due to the temperature inside the building, added the paper.

The Portugal Resident reported a reader emailing them to say: “My daughter landed today in Faro at 10.05am. She, along with hundreds of others, is still not through passport control. Three and a half hours later, people are fainting. Another six flights landed behind her, she is scared that a riot is about to happen”.

According to the same outlet, another passenger informed them that he spent three hours waiting in a queue and eventually missed his flight. The length of the line meant he would have taken probably another 30 minutes to reach the end of it he added.

