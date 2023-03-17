Doctor’s strike in Madrid’s Primary Care finally comes to an end after four months

By Chris King • 17 March 2023 • 2:31

Image of doctors marching in Madrid.

The four-month-long doctor’s strike that has affected Madrid’s Primary Care since last November 21 has finally ended. An agreement was signed this Thursday, March 16, between the Ministry of Health and the AMYTS medical union.

After more than five hours at the table, a deal was struck which will improve the working conditions of family doctors and paediatricians in the Community, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

After the meeting, Angela Hernandez, the secretary-general of the union commented: “The measures approved are the minimum necessary for the deterioration of Primary Care to cease and stop the bleeding and family doctors and paediatricians”.

Early on Thursday morning, AMYTS advanced details of a verbal pre-agreement that had been reached by both parties on Wednesday 15. Among the aspects contemplated were the limitation of the agendas to curb the overload of patients, a fixed complement of €450 per month to all family doctors and paediatricians, and a bonus of €300 per month to those physicians who do three or four afternoons a week.

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid informed the media that it signed the agreement to call off the strike with a new model of agendas- These included organising patient appointments in order to dedicate more time to them, as well as offering improvements in compensation for professionals.

Their new scheduling model reduces the pressure on professionals and gives the patient more time in consultations. Secondly, they added, is a system of salary incentives aimed at the areas where primary care needs it most.

Specifically, there will be a supplement for primary care family doctors and paediatricians of €450 per deficient category. Then there will be another €500 to incentivise the fixed afternoon shift, another €300 for those who do morning and afternoon shift rotations, and €50 per hour for those who want to extend their working day to attend to more patients.

All the above, said the Ministry, is in addition to the Primary Care Plan, in which they have already invested €200 million to improve the conditions of the professionals, its infrastructures, and to advance with the digitalisation of Madrid’s public healthcare system.

