Emerging markets embrace Crypto. How Polygon (MATIC), Alchemy Pay (ACH), and TMS Network (TMSN) are creating a more accessible and user-friendly Crypto Ecosystem

By EWN • 17 March 2023 • 9:11

The crypto world has grown beyond “mere” currency. It has developed into fully-fledged programming languages and operating systems, which the world is starting to turn on. Behind-the-scenes companies like Alchemy Pay (ACH) and Polygon (MATIC) are developing blockchain applications the wheels of commerce turn on, while TMS Network (TMSN) is making crypto assets easily obtainable through its decentralised exchange.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) – Buying the monthly groceries on Blockchain Technology

Blockchain-based payment platform Alchemy Pay (ACH) enables users to facilitate global crypto transactions on a retail basis. Alchemy Pay allows payments in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, such as Tether, USD Coin, and DAI.

The Alchemy Pay (ACH) platform offers a range of payment solutions, including Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, e-commerce plugins, mobile wallets, and cross-border remittance services. To allow third-party integration, Alchemy Pay (ACH) provides APIs and SDKs for developers to integrate Alchemy Pay (ACH) in various merchant applications.

By providing a seamless and low-cost payment experience for its users, Alchemy Pay (ACH) leverages the benefits of blockchain technology, such as faster transaction processing, lower transaction fees, and greater security. With a vision to become the leading cryptocurrency payment platform in the world, Alchemy Pay (ACH) bridges the gap between traditional financial systems and the decentralised economy.

Polygon (MATIC)

Contrary to Alchemy Pay (ACH), a Bloomberg Intelligence report outlined how Polygon (MATIC) proves that mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies is not a pipe dream. The Level 2 network, designed to support cryptocurrency projects, exploded in 2023, with major brands such as Coca-Cola, Nike and Disney supporting Polygon (MATIC).

Polygon (MATIC) has the third largest ecosystem for decentralised applications (dApps) globally. It hosts more DeFi dApps than any other L2 network, with more than three times the number on Polygon (MATIC) than its competitors.

Evidently, investors understand this and are buying into Polygon (MATIC) accordingly. Polygon (MATIC) trades hands at $1.28 at the time of writing, a far cry from its low of $0.784 in November 2021. And it is a considerable improvement on the $0.85 it started the year with.

TMS Network (TMSN) – The Future of Decentralised Trading

With all the new development progressing in the crypto world, enormous investing opportunities are opening up. Traders and investors are chomping at the bit to participate in the blockchain revolution. TMS Network (TMSN) makes this possible. As a new decentralised exchange, TMS Network (TMSN) offers traders and investors access to the cryptosphere and bridges the digital divide by offering traditional finance vehicles.

The future of trading is here: on TMS Network (TMSN), you can buy derivatives with crypto.

TMS Network (TMSN) goes beyond being a “mere” exchange. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, TMS Network (TMSN) is fully decentralized, outside the remit of government or boardroom interference. TMS Network (TMSN) holders have governance voting rights, which means that those who own TMS Network (TMSN) tokens own the TMS Network (TMSN) exchange.

With a host of other features, TMS Network (TMSN) is set to become a market leader. After selling out their first phase of presale and generating over half a million dollars of liquidity in the first fortnight, investors can get an early bite of the cherry by investing in the second phase of presale by getting tokens at a price of $0.038

For more information, follow the links below.

Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io

Website: https://tmsnetwork.io

Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio

Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido