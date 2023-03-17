Used car market maintains another month of momentum

This is five days faster than the same period last year (28 days), and six days faster than pre-pandemic February 2019 (29 days).

Used cars have only sold that quickly on two other occasions, in June 2021 and September 2020, both of which followed the release from heavy COVID restrictions.

Whilst the broader retail market, including independent retailers, saw a slightly longer average, at 25 days, it still marks the second fastest month on record.

It’s also one day faster than the same period last year (26 days) and five days faster than February 2019 (30 days).

Highlighting the market’s positive trajectory, it’s also 15 days faster than January 2023 (40).

February’s record performance is reflected in the very strong level of engagement on Auto Trader. In January there were a record 80 million cross-platform visits to the marketplace, which was up circa 14 per cent year-on-year.