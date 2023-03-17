Women-led design teams dominate small space garden category at Chelsea Flower Show

Bringing the beauty of gardens to unused spaces on train platforms and the cosy feel of a pub to an inner city balcony are among some of the big ideas planted into the smallest of spaces at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The Balcony and Container Gardens category has returned for its third year at Rural Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea and for the first time, all of the design teams in this section are headed up by women.

Multi-award-winning RHS Chelsea designer Paul Hervey-Brookes confirmed: “The Balcony and Container Gardens this year do not shy away from the big issues of the day and they demonstrate that even the smallest space can have a big impact.”

“From grow-your-own to climate resilience, they are packed full of ideas for visitors to try at home to help make their own spaces more productive, resilient, and restorative.”