Three must-have Cryptos for every investor in the Ongoing Bear Market – Avalanche, Cardano and Big Eyes Coin

The recent crypto pump has changed the entire climate within the cryptocurrency industry. At the end of last year, there were reports that there could be a brief bull run within the crypto market, but even at that, how the crypto market looks is not something that anyone could have anticipated. Many poor-performing cryptos from last year, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH), amongst others, are currently on an upward trajectory within the crypto market and could very well hit previous heights from before the start of the bear market. The current climate within the industry is ideal for long-term cryptocurrency investments and could be a unique opportunity for crypto investors to generate massive profits early into 2023.

Thanks to the crypto pump, there now exists an abundance of options for crypto investors to choose from in the crypto market. However, a degree of caution is advised because the bear market is still in effect. This is why these three cryptocurrencies – Avalanche (AVAX), Cardano (ADA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)– could be fantastic investment options in the current climate and beyond. Here’s what makes them must-have cryptocurrencies for every investor in the ongoing bear market.

Cardano (ADA) back on track after a poor year

The ADA token is a top ten cryptocurrency by market cap. The bear market heavily affected the token last year, but it is currently on an upward trajectory within the crypto market thanks to several spells of bullish activity. ADA plays a huge role in Cardano, its native Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain platform. It provides utility and facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. Cardano (ADA) has built a reputation within the cryptocurrency industry as an ideal platform that allows changemakers, innovators, and visionaries to bring about positive global change.

Now that ADA stock is back up in the crypto market, it is a must-have cryptocurrency for serious crypto investors. The token is listed on top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance, Bittrex, eToro, and HitBTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) attracting interest within the community

After recording its poorest year in living memory, the AVAX token is back on track within the crypto market. It is one of the cryptocurrencies with the most value and utility within the industry. AVAX is native to the Avalanche blockchain platform that is notable within the cryptocurrency industry for providing an ideal environment that supports creating and deploying Decentralised Applications (dApps) and custom blockchain networks.

AVAX plays a huge role in the Avalanche ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating crypto operations, such as network governance, security and token rewards. AVAX stock is listed on prominent crypto platforms, such as Binance, Bitfinex, Gate.io and Kucoin.

The Meme Coin of the future, Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Cat-based meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), has recently become the subject of excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry after surpassing $31 million in sales in its presale stage. The token joins an elite list of cryptos and is now emerging as an ideal option for cryptocurrency investing in the current climate. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) runs atop the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and could be a valuable long-term cryptocurrency investment in the ongoing bear market and beyond.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and could be a low-risk, high-reward investment option for investors in the current climate. Get access to more information on the token via the following links.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido