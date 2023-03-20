Fans heartbroken as favourite trio Fred, Gino and Gordon will be no more

By Sarah Newton-John • 20 March 2023 • 14:02

Gino D´Ácampo quits the foodie adventure show, Gordon, Gino and Fred, that has been running for five years, saying “It causes a lot of problems for me”, citing scheduling conflicts for his decision.

The popular ITVX show follows chefs Gordon Ramsay, Gino and First Dates star Fred Sirieix who visit various countries across the globe, where they sample local cuisine and explore local culture.

It first started in 2018, with the third series, Gordon Gino & Fred Go Greek, airing in September 2021. The trio has travelled to Morocco, America and Greece.

However, the Family Fortunes presenter, 46, announced that getting the stars together has been a little difficult this time round.

“I’ve got a bit of news for you, and the reason I want to tell you is because I don’t want you to read any crap or any wrong information,’ he said in a video on social media.

“Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trip, the reason is simple, nothing to do with Gordon and Fred—the friendship is very strong.

“It’s just because we can’t get the dates together.”

He continued: “And when we do get the dates together, sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me.”

The Italian chef admitted that contracts got “very complicated” and he values his friendship with his co-stars more.

“I´d rather the friendship than get into arguments with contracts, so I’ve decided not to do Gordon, Gino and Fred anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many many years. So that’s it really, thank you for watching the show.”

This comes after Fred shared how much fun the trio get up to during filming, telling Metro.co.uk: “Look, we have a lot of fun, that’s for sure. And that’s why it’s great to do it. And I think that’s what shows on camera, because we have genuine fun.

“Even if Gordon is just going crazy because we’re having too much fun, that in itself is funny, because you’re like, ‘why are you such a killjoy? Just enjoy life for God’s sake.”

“Everybody’s different. It’s about live and let live. You’ve got to enjoy people for who they are, no matter what they are, you know?”

Fans tweeted: “Shame really,only things I liked you on were celebrity juice and Gordon Gino and Fred so guess we’re never meet again”

And another fan was in shock: “No one talk to me there’s no more gordon gino and fred”

