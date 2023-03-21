Community unites for feline friends at Catstravaganza Market in Benajarafe

By Betty Henderson • 21 March 2023 • 12:58

Guests at the Catstravaganza market browsed stalls at the delightful seafront location in Benajarafe. Photo credit: Adriana Galis (via Facebook)

A WHOLE host of animal lovers banded together in a heartwarming display of compassion to aid local cats in animal shelters and living on the streets in Benajarafe. The ‘Catstravaganza’ market was held in a stunning seafront venue in Puerto Niza, where the breathtaking coastal views were as awe-inspiring as the charity mission behind the event.

Everything from books, clothing, handmade gifts, cakes and treats, to animal toys were on display at the fair, drawing eager supporters who were keen to lend a helping paw. In addition to the varied stalls, there was also a tombola, which helped raise vital funds for charities such as Axarquía Animal Rescue’s neutering campaign and other local cat charities.

Attendees were impressed with the fair, including one guest, Anna, who took to Facebook to share some snaps, writing, “It was quiet but a great turn out by stallholders to support Catstravaganza. My friend and I made some lovely purchases and thoroughly enjoyed our day by the sea. Hope the event raised much-needed funds.”

The community came together at the heartening event to show that every effort can go a long way in supporting animals in need.