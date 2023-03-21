Vladimir Putin insists Russia will send free grain to African countries

By Chris King • 21 March 2023 • 0:53

Image of ship transporting grain. Credit: [email protected]

If Moscow decides not to extend the Black Sea grain deal after 60 days then Russia will send free grain to African countries insisted Vladimir Putin.

Speaking this Monday, March 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that if Moscow decided not to extend the Black Sea grain deal after 60 days then Russia would supply free food to needy African countries.

“If we nevertheless decide not to renew the deal after 60 days, then we are ready to deliver all the volume that was sent to the countries in Africa in particular need in the previous time from Russia to these countries for free”, the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, of the total volume of grain exported from Ukraine, 45 per cent went directly to Europe, and only 3 per cent went to Africa, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

At the same time, the head of state stressed that Russia is conscientiously fulfilling its obligations to supply food, fertilisers, and fuel to Africa. This contributes to the food and energy security of African countries.

The president also said that the Russian Federation had written off debts to African states amounting of more than $20 billion. Putin’s words were greeted with rapturous applause by the participants of the international parliamentary conference ‘Russia-Africa in a multipolar world’.

During the event, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin noted that Russia and African countries adhere to a common goal – building a multipolar and just world. According to Volodin, the conference brought together representatives of countries who are aware of “at what cost independence comes, and the right to decide how to live”.

