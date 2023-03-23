80-year-old British man suspected of stabbing his wife to death found dead in Costa del Sol hospital room Close
By Chris King • 23 March 2023 • 20:31

Norfolk Southern Freight train derails in Ayer, Massachusetts

A freight train allegedly belonging to Norfolk Southern has derailed in the town of Ayer, Massachusetts.

 

Emergency crews and other agencies have been deployed to the town of Ayer, in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, after another alleged Norfolk Southern freight train derailed. According to reports, the 10 cars that left the tracks were transporting trash cargo, as reported by Ayer Fire Department on its Facebook page.

It wrote: “At 11:30 this morning March 23, 2023, crews responded along with the Ayer Police Department to the railroad tracks near Sculley Rd for a report of a train derailment. Upon arrival, crews found five derailed cars along the rail line. Train dispatch was notified, and they confirmed that the train was not carrying any hazardous material”.

“CSX was requested to the scene along with National Grid and the Ayer Department of Public Works. Railroad personnel on scene confirmed that the cars are sealed and are carrying trash/recycling material”, it continued.

“Containment booms were deployed to the waterway near the derailment as a precaution. Railroad personnel are en route to the scene to assess and to begin recovery. The area may see heavier than normal traffic during the railroad’s operation. Please avoid the area if possible”, it concluded.

No injuries have been confirmed at this point in time. News reporter David Bienick posted a video on Twitter from the scene. He said local officials informed the media that the train was stationary when its cars toppled over.

___________________________________________________________

