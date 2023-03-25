By Chris King • 25 March 2023 • 0:10

MASSIVE explosion at RM Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania

Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a large explosion that occurred at the RM Palmer chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

A massive explosion at the RM Palmer chocolate company in West Reading, Pennsylvania, has seen multiple emergency crews deployed this afternoon, March 24. There are reports of people trapped and injured inside the partially collapsed building which is said to be a 3-alarm turnout for fire crews.

The sound of the explosion has been reported by people living miles away from the blast. It is believed that a gas leak caused the explosion, but there has been no official confirmation from the authorities as yet.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Susquehanna Valley Tribune, at least six people are thought to be trapped in the rubble.

This video is from my house, less than a half a mile from Palmer’s Chocolate Factory. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims of the explosion. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/th0V6B45xG — BasedIn410 (@Based_In410) March 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

