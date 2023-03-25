Dogetti revving up for the 2023 Crypto Bull Run with Solana and Polygon

By EWN • 25 March 2023 • 11:15

Is 2023 the year of crypto bull run?

The first two months of the year have shown an impressive resurgence following the significant downturn of 2022. In this article, we highlight three noteworthy projects that are potentially lucrative long-term investments.

Solana, with its cutting-edge dApps technology, is poised to shine brightly in the upcoming phase. Polygon Matic is gaining popularity among developers due to its low gas fees and interoperability features. Lastly, the buzz surrounding Dogetti (DETI) is hard to ignore – this dog-themed coin has the potential for a 900% increase in value over just a few months. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy in at stage 2 with a 50% bonus offer by using the code “DON50.”

Future belongs to Solana

Solana’s (SOL) consensus mechanism incorporates a novel combination of proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH). Solana (SOL) has quickly risen to become one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies due to the effective and cutting-edge technologies it provides in terms of speed, scalability, and energy efficiency. Solana (SOL) can handle more than 65,000 transactions per second, and is the fastest DeFi network.

Solana is dedicated to broadening its audience and possibly increasing adoption on a global scale. Solana is taking a risk by introducing a hotly anticipated mobile device to its clientele. The long-awaited Saga smartphone’s introduction has just been teased by the network.

The Solana smartphone is expected to ship before April 2023, so users won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on one.

MATIC’s roadmap to WEB 3

Compared to Ethereum and other blockchains, Matic offers transactions that are cheaper and faster. Increased gas costs on the Ethereum network, make it expensive to use and Polygon has utilized this opportunity and grown in popularity. By letting programmers build their own blockchains and decentralized applications (dApps) on top of it, Polygon offers a solution to this issue. The infrastructure of Polygon also enables interoperability between several blockchains, allowing users to transfer assets between other platforms without any delays. In addition to the buzz around zkEVM, (a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum) Polygon has also teamed with Immutable, a well-known Web3 game platform.

Dogetti – A 900% ROI Opportunity

Dogetti is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that offers speedy, and effective global transactions. The mafia-themed meme coin revolutionised the crypto meme space with its massive presale.

The Dogetti family raised $624,826 in a matter of a few months and is steadily gaining traction. The coin has already made a loyal fan following on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit. A key reason for the huge investors’ interest can be attributed to the 2% reflection protocol where 2% of each transaction on the DETI chain is transferred back to the user.

The decentralised token has all the ingredients for a massive price hike. It is accessible, attractive, and a community-driven project. The family theme in itself gives a warm appeal to the audience who are looking for a fun and lighthearted approach to investing.

On top of this, Dogetti is dedicated to helping and plans to donate to animal shelters. In the upcoming years, Dogetti also plans for a DETI NFT that is unique and a decentralised exchange to trade various cryptocurrencies.

Take a leap of faith with Don Eloni and you will be rewarded. Make use of the “DON50” coupon code during the presale season before it expires.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido