Lidl becomes official partner of UEFA EURO 2024

On March 21, UEFA announced that Lidl has signed a multi-year agreement to become an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2024 and the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024.

A long-time sponsor of various sporting competitions, this is the first time the food retail company headquartered in Germany will partner with UEFA.

Jeroen Bal, Divisional Board Member Customer, Lidl International said: “We are excited to be part of an event that fascinates both our customers and our employees in all countries.”

“Just as our products are available to everyone, we want to help make UEFA EURO 2024 an experience for everyone – for example through our Lidl Fan Zones.”

He added: “Numerous Lidl countries will be cheering along, and it’s really something special that the final tournament is being held in the country where Lidl’s history began.”

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “UEFA is proud to welcome Lidl as a partner of the European Qualifiers programme and UEFA EURO 2024.”

“Lidl’s presence across the continent will contribute immensely to the promotion of what will be another unforgettable competition.”

