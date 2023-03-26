By Imran Khan • 26 March 2023 • 8:37

Shock after man found STABBED TO DEATH in UK city centre Image Mr. Doomits Shutterstock.com

UK police have arrested four suspects after a man was found with a stab wound at the Hull city centre and later died

A murder investigation has been launched in the UK after a man was found stabbed at Hull city centre.

According to the Humberside police, officials were called to the scene after reports of a fight.

After arriving on the scene, a man was found with a stab wound. Paramedics were rushed to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.

A statement by Humberside police said, “Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in police custody as we continue to explore all lines of enquiry in connection with the incident”.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment, but sadly died from his injuries shortly afterwards, and we have now opened a murder investigation”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Doug Blackwood said, “We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern for residents in the local community.

“The circumstances of the incident and the events leading up to it will be fully established as part of the investigation, with a dedicated team of detectives and officers working through CCTV footage, house to house enquiries and taking witness statements to obtain a clear and full picture.

“There are currently scenes with cordons in place around Princes Dock Street and Queen’s Gardens in Hull, and those in the area will see an increased number of officers throughout the day and night, both to carry out enquiries and to also provide additional reassurance to the local community.

“I would encourage anyone in the area with concerns or information to speak to them.

“If you have any information that may assist with our enquiries, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage of the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have been a witness to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 720 of 24 March.

“If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

___________________________________________________________

