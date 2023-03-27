By Imran Khan • 27 March 2023 • 17:23

Child rushed to hospital in UK after being mauled while playing on street by pack of five dogs Image: Rakesh Pittamandalam Shutterstock.com

The public rushed in to free the girl after she was attacked and mauled by five dogs, as police arrested three people

A girl was rushed to the hospital after she was mauled by five dogs in the UK, while she was playing on the street.

According to Greater Manchester Police, “Shortly before 2.40 pm [on Sunday] police were called to a report of a child who had suffered injuries caused by dogs at an address on Ackers Lane, Carrington”.

The statement added, “The girl was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition. Four dogs were seized by officers and have been taken away by specialist partners”.

“Three people have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dangerous dog.”

After the attack happened, bystanders rushed in to desperately save the girl and tried to free her from the pack of dogs.

As per the Mirror, the dogs “appear to be a type of Bully breed” and attacked the child while she was lying on the floor.

Another young girl along with a man then rushed to the girl and attempted to free her, and picked up another woman, believed to be the child’s mother, from the ground.

“It is not known why the animals turned on the girl, but residents on the street said they were aware that dogs were being bred in the area”, said the report.

