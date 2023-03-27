Solana and Big Eyes Coin highlight the financial benefits that the Crypto Market Contains

By EWN • 27 March 2023 • 11:00

The crypto market did not take the world by storm. Instead, it was like a slow poison that spread around while no one was looking. When the first crypto asset, Bitcoin (BTC), made its debut, very few people paid attention to it. Even fewer people chose to bet on the coin. Once the crypto asset could provide excellent returns on the initial investment, it exploded rapidly and spread across several industries. Now, the crypto market houses well over 12,000 coins and thousands of investors from all over the world. The crypto market is constantly on the news, and those who know little about it are constantly wondering what the fuss is all about.

However, the crypto market is one of the best places to experience financial freedom due to the multiple opportunities that abound therein. There are several benefits that are associated with investing in cryptocurrency. Those early investors who put down money on Bitcoin (BTC) are testaments to the financial blessings that abound in the market. Apart from the first crypto asset, there are several other coins that bring the promise of handsome profits in the coming days. Two examples of such coins are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Solana (SOL): Offering a Greener Future

Solana (SOL) is a well-known crypto asset that rose up the popularity chain because of its different and distinctive approach. As one of the most popular crypto assets in the market, Solana (SOL) enjoys a large market capitalisation and a highly secure blockchain. The crypto asset makes use of the proof of stake consensus as a means of validating its transactions.

The proof of stake method encourages investors to stake their coins and have new blocks added to the blockchain. Apart from making use of the proof of stake method, the crypto asset also backs up its transaction method with the proof of history consensus. The proof of history is intended to offer additional security. The proof of history consensus creates timestamps to verify the transactions conducted by the stakeholders. Both the proof of stake and the proof of history methods produce minimal carbon emissions, and they are environmentally friendly. This makes it the perfect coin for environmentalists to invest in without feeling guilty about being two-faced.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Offers Incredible Charitable Ventures

When Big Eyes Coin (BIG) arrived in the crypto market, it arrived with a bang. The crypto asset might still be in its presale stages, but it has already made over 32 million dollars. Of course, this is only the tip of the iceberg for the crypto asset. With its eyes set on the top of the pyramid, the cat-themed crypto asset offers incredible features that will definitely shoot it to the top. Getting its inspiration from the cat, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is very concerned with the oceans and its fish. Putting its money where its mouth is, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is dedicating 5% of its tokens towards ridding the oceans of pollution.

The set-aside tokens are set to be donated to charitable organisations that are also dedicated to caring for the massive water bodies. This non-profit angle of theirs is dedicated to preserving fish and other aquatic life. The plan intends to launch immediately after it hits 51 million dollars. With the accelerating rate at which it is growing, it is only a matter of time before the crypto asset hits the open market. Investors and traders who have gotten in early on the action are comfortable with the knowledge that profitable days are coming soon.

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL