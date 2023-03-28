Hazardous materials spilled after 70-car train derails near Wyndmere in North Dakota

By Chris King • 28 March 2023 • 1:15

Image of railway tracks. Credit: Liz Kcer/Shutterstock.com

A 70-car train derailed near Wyndmere in North Dakota spilling hazardous materials.

A Canadian Pacific train derailed late on the evening of Sunday, March 26, in a rural area of Richland County, southeast of the city of Wyndmere in North Dakota. It is believed to have been transporting hazardous materials, with several of its 70 cars leaving the tracks and allegedly leaking their contents.

In a statement from the train operating company, they said that the incident occurred at around 11:15pm local time. According to officials, 31 of the 70 cars derailed. Leakage of liquid asphalt was detected by officials but they assured that there was no danger to members of the public, as reported by foxnews.com.

There were no fires and no waterways are located within the immediate vicinity of the spillage. Drone footage posted @BaileyHurleyVNL by crime and safety reporter Bailey Hurley showed the extent of the accident.

WATCH: Here is drone video shared with us by a viewer who lives near the derailment in Wyndmere. What a mess. Still no official updates from my last tweets. pic.twitter.com/X4tK9tIwjy — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) March 27, 2023

The situation at the site is being monitored by hazardous materials experts added the company in its statement. According to WZFG, local officials informed them that with the cold weather, the leaked materials will eventually solidify and turn into a gel. Local reports claimed that it could take anywhere from seven to 10 days to complete the cleanup operation.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office told the news outlet that both 158 and 159 Avenue Southeast roads were closed between Highway 13 and 14.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.