Breaking: TV´s Paul O´Grady dies at 67

By Sarah Newton-John • 29 March 2023 • 4:25

Paul at a Battersea event, 2012/Shutterstock Images

TV presenter, comedian, household name and dog lover Paul O´Grady has passed away aged 67, Andre Portasio his partner has said.

O´Grady, well known for his drag queen character Lily Savage, died ‘unexpectedly but peacefully’ on Tuesday evening, March 28, a statement shared with the PA news agency via a representative said.

Mr Portasio said in his statement: ‘It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.’

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

During his career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date and Blankety Blank, as well as ITV’s multi-award-winning For The Love Of Dogs.

Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line Up was another show he hosted.

Paul took over the anchor role for Blind Date from his friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, and hosted the 2017 Channel 5 reboot of the programme.

In 2022 he was joined by the Queen Consort in a special one-off episode of For The Love Of Dogs to mark 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, an organisation for which he was an ambassador. Paul loved dogs.

In August of 2022 he presented his final BBC Radio 2 show having hosted the Sunday afternoon programme for nearly 14 years.

