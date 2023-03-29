Iberdrola signs €1.48 billion contract for the East Anglia Three windfarm turbines

By Linda Hall • 29 March 2023 • 23:16

DOWNING STREET: Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps and Ignacio Galan Photo credit: Iberdrola

IBERDROLA formalised one of its largest-ever contracts on March 28.

The Spanish multinational’s subsidiary Scottish Power, one of the UK’s largest green energy developers, formalised a £1.3 billion (€1.48 billion) contract with Siemens Gamesa for 95 wind turbines for the East Anglia Three project.

The offshore windfarm, the world’s second-biggest, will be constructed in the Southern North Sea, 69 kilometres off Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

Iberdrola president Ignacio Galan visited 10 Downing Street where he met the PM, Rishi Sunak, and Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Energy Security.

“The scale and ambition of this investment will support the UK’s commitment to net zero and energy security,” Galan said. “The East Anglia Three offshore windfarm will bring homegrown green electricity to the grid for 1.3 million homes. And, as part of the East Anglia Hub projects, it will deliver billions of pounds in investment and support thousands of jobs in the East of England and across the UK.”

“I am delighted that Scottish Power and Iberdrola are investing in the UK, creating thousands of jobs and crucially helping millions of families keep their homes warm with cheaper, renewable energy,” the Prime Minister said.

Scottish Power Chief Executive Keith Anderson added that the Siemens Gamesa agreement was “a massive step forward” for East Anglia Three, a project that had been more than 13 years in the making.

