Ode to olive oil: Periana’s iconic Verdial Olive Oil Festival to return

By Betty Henderson • 29 March 2023 • 11:58

Guests get the opportunity to sample Periana’s exquisite olive oil at the Verdial Olive Oil Festival as well as delicious dishes from the local cuisine. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Periana (via Facebook)

ONE Axarquía town is preparing to celebrate its heritage and rich local agricultural industry at the 22nd annual Verdial Olive Oil Festival. The event is set to take place in the charming town of Periana, set against the hillside from Saturday, April 15 until Sunday, April 16.

The exciting event has been declared an event of regional significance for tourism and is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors over the two days. During the weekend, Periana is set to showcase the diversity and richness of its landscapes, customs, and traditions through the lens of the town’s most important industry, olive growing.

Activities for guests include public workshops to explain the olive growing process and the oil production process at the San Isidro de Periana Cooperative on Saturday, April 15. The following day, guests will be invited to tuck into a traditional miller’s breakfast before tasting sessions for various olive oils and the exquisite local Verdial Olive Oil. Local chefs are also expected to create delicious dishes and ingredient pairings for guests to try.

Live performances including the Coro Rociero Camino de Olivares will also entertain guests during the weekend.