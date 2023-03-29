Police DRAG Scottish tourist off EasyJet plane after causing havoc.

By John Ensor • 29 March 2023 • 11:50

Un-EasyJet, onboard drunken shenanigans. easyJet Press Pictures

A drunken lout caused havoc on Monday March 27 on an easyJet flight from Manchester to Antalya, before being hauled off in front of cheering passengers, according to The Scottish Sun.

After two hours of mid-air madness the pilot was left with no option but to divert the EasyJet flight from Turkey to Hungary, resulting in passengers missing their connections and transfers.

The unnamed Scotsman had downed over a litre of vodka he had bought at Duty Free, before turning on staff and passengers.

At Budapest Airport, Police boarded and dragged him away to a round of applause from all on board.

Eyewitness Heather commented, “I’ve never heard such a loud cheer for the police before.

“That guy is in for a rude awakening when he comes round in a cell in Budapest and wonders what happened.”

“He started annoying the girl in front, so her boyfriend swapped her seats.

“Then the drunk guy started sticking his fingers in his ear, rubbing his head and then punching and kicking the back of his seat.

“He was smacking his own head off the back of the seat and the lockers above and trying to start fights with people who were telling him to shut up or asking him to calm down.”

A spokeswoman for EasyJet commented, “We can confirm that flight EZY2139 from Manchester to Antalya on 27 March diverted to Budapest and was met by police due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet’s priority.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram