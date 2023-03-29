SNP’s new leader Humza Yousaf told to ‘stick it’ after offering new job to defeated leadership rival

By Sarah Newton-John • 29 March 2023 • 10:57

SNP with new leader/Shutterstock Images

Kate Forbes has quit the Scottish government after new first minister Humza Yousaf attempted to demote her.

The former finance secretary, who was narrowly defeated by Yousaf in the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, was offered the rural affairs brief in his new cabinet.

She “told him where to stick it” and resigned instead a source close to Forbes said.

Yousaf defeated Forbes by 52% to 48% following a bitter five-week leadership contest, during which she criticised his record as a minister.

The move is a major setback for Yousaf as he tries to unite the SNP after being elected party leader yesterday.

It came just hours after he was confirmed as Scotland’s first minister following a vote by MSPs

Yousaf said: “Where there are divisions to heal, we must do so quickly.”

Forbes will now return to the backbenches.

In a mood contrary to her source´s report, Forbes, in her first statement made since quitting government, tweeted:

“He (Yousaf) has been respectful, supportive & warm throughout. In whatever capacity I serve, I’ll support him.

PS after five long weeks, I’ll be delighted to see more of my family!”

