By Imran Khan • 28 March 2023 • 16:14

BREAKING: Hamza Yousaf elected as Scotland's new first minister Image: Facebook

After victory in the race to become the new SNP leader, Hamza Yousaf has been elected as Scotland´s new first minister

Humza Yousaf has been officially elected as the new first minister of Scotland on Tuesday, March 28, after he was backed by a majority of MSPs.

This announcement comes just a day after he won the race to become the new leader of the Scottish National Party.

Yousaf´s name will now be submitted to the King, with a formal swearing ceremony expected at the Court of Sessions in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

While speaking to the MPs, Yousaf, as cited by Sky News said, “I will never shy away from tackling the big issues our country faces. I will lead a government that listens carefully and respects the views of all MSPs”.

He added, “My starting point will always be that we all want the best for Scotland and the people that we are so privileged to represent, and I will stand up unequivocally for this parliament and against any attempts to undermine devolution”.

___________________________________________________________

