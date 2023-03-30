By Imran Khan • 30 March 2023 • 15:54

British mother dies during dream VACATION in Bermuda Image: PixieMe Shutterstock.com

Officials in Bermuda said a British woman has died after she drowned while swimming off the coast

A woman from the UK has died after she drowned in Bermuda during a dream vacation.

According to official reports, cited by Metro, 31-year-old Amanda Chibwe was visiting the island, and was pulled out of the water, before being rushed to the King Edward VII Memorial hospital.

She was then pronounced dead, shortly after being brought there.

Meanwhile, after her death, a statement by Bermuda police said, “‘Around 4.45 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023, police and other first responders attended Southlands Beach following reports that a woman was found unresponsive in the water and pulled to shore.

“She was attended to at the scene by EMTs and was subsequently transported via ambulance to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, where sadly, she was pronounced dead a short time later”.

“Foul play has been ruled out. Ms. Chibwe, a UK National, was visiting the island at the time of her passing”.

“The Bermuda Police Service extends its condolences to Ms. Chibwe’s family and loved ones.”

Tributes poured in after her death was announced, as her family has now started a GOFundMe page to bring her body back to the UK.

The page has already gathered more than its goal of £10,000 within three days.

Denia Chibwe, the victims’ sister wrote that “Today words fail me as I have tragically lost a beautiful vibrant soul, my one and only sister”.

“Amanda travelled abroad on holiday and sadly drowned”.

“Help came but she later died in the hospital. She has left her 3 beautiful children.’

“Our wish is to have her home back to us where she belongs”.

“We really would appreciate any help as I know she touched so many lives with her kindness, laughter, and her caring soul.”

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.